Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issued By Zacks Research

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $448,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

