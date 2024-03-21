PACCAR Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCAR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $1,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.