Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Lowered by Analyst

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NS. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 225.35%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

