Brokers Set Expectations for Reliance, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $19.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.98 EPS.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Reliance Price Performance

NYSE RS opened at $326.57 on Thursday. Reliance has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Reliance during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

