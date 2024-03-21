Grin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.30 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $248,306.30 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,110.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.00643107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00127328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00045504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00213663 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00120697 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

