Compound (COMP) Price Down 16.1% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $74.07 or 0.00110370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $599.62 million and approximately $84.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00037363 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00017614 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002966 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,095,007 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,095,006.74218632 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 72.8751669 USD and is up 14.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $91,639,496.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

