Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $379.98 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,687,648,405 coins and its circulating supply is 1,667,018,982 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

