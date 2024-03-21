UNUS SED LEO One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $6.17 or 0.00009187 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.71 billion and approximately $2.03 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00127328 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,892,950 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,895,707.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.15688606 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,680,407.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.