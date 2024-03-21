Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys 94 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises 3.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $195.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average of $192.71.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.