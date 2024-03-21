Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Shares of 300 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $125.72 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.56 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

