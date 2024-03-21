Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Corning were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

