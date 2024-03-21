Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $487.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

