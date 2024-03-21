Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 565 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Eaton were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 2.3 %

ETN opened at $309.81 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.07 and its 200 day moving average is $240.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

