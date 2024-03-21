Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 5,755 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 12.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $206.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

