First Citizens Financial Corp Has $777,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $186.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.