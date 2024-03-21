iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMGF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,945,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

EMGF stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

