First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
VXUS opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.