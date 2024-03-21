First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

