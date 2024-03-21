Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 72,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $131.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.