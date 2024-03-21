STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Plans Dividend of $0.02

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0161 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUG opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

