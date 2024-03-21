STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Plans Dividend of $0.02

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0161 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of TUG opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.