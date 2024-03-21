Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 365,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,301,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $948.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

