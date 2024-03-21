Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Up 3.6%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

