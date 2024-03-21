Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 158.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 677,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equity Residential by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 219,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $61,160,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

