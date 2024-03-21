Portman Ridge Finance Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.
Portman Ridge Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.
Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.95. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $21.20.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Portman Ridge Finance from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
