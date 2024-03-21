Portman Ridge Finance Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Portman Ridge Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.95. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Portman Ridge Finance from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

