Zacks Research Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.0 %

BAC stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.