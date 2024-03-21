HC Wainwright Weighs in on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ASLN opened at $0.71 on Thursday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,832,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.