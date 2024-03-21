iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 293,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 579,374 shares.The stock last traded at $25.01 and had previously closed at $25.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

