International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,289,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 3,870,994 shares.The stock last traded at $37.65 and had previously closed at $34.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Get International Paper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.