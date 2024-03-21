Syscoin (SYS) Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $199.91 million and $6.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,110.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.00643107 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00120697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 781,803,033 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

