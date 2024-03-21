Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Cap of $204.78 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $204.78 million and $4.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,110.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.00643107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00127328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00045504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00213663 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00120697 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.