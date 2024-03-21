Achain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $316,804.91 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $316,804.91 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001871 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001336 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001663 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

