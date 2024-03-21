Insider Buying: Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Insider Buys 83,628 Shares of Stock

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN – Get Free Report) insider Darc Rasmussen bought 83,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$29,687.94 ($19,531.54).

Urbanise.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Urbanise.com

Urbanise.com Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud-based software platforms for the strata and facilities management industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, and rest of Africa. It engages in the development and commercialization of intellectual property associated software licensing and consulting services.

