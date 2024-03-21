Insider Selling: NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO Sells $24,438.20 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $24,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 18th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 4,990 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,277.30.
  • On Wednesday, March 13th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 3,463 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,279.90.
  • On Monday, March 11th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 2,664 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $21,605.04.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 7,886 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $77,913.68.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEUE opened at $6.80 on Thursday. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NeueHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

