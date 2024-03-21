Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Niu Technologies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,772,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 170,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,033,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 427,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 52.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 332,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.