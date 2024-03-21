Insider Buying: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Director Acquires $49,682.01 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American International Group Trading Up 1.7 %

AIG opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $76.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

