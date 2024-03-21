Insider Selling: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Treasurer Sells $51,114.00 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $51,114.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 233,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

PSTL stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.62 million, a PE ratio of 128.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 872.81%.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 426,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,654,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Featured Articles

