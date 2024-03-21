Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Sells $247,030.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.