Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Sells $247,030.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EQH opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

