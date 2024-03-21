Russell Schundler Sells 8,653 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liquidia Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.51.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

