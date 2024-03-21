Russell Schundler Sells 8,653 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Liquidia Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ LQDA opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.51.
Institutional Trading of Liquidia
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidia
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liquidia
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Nio Stock Price Is On Track for Penny-Stock Status
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.