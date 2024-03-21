Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,469.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $101,800.00.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

