Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells C$62,316.89 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$62,316.89.
David Rae also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, David Rae sold 12,497 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$10.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.91. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.
Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPM
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
