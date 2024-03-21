Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,561,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

