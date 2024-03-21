Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider Acquires C$89,694.38 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, with a total value of C$89,694.38.

AutoCanada Price Performance

TSE:ACQ opened at C$25.52 on Thursday. AutoCanada Inc. has a one year low of C$15.14 and a one year high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$602.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.50.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.65.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.