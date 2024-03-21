Insider Buying: Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Insider Buys A$77,929.62 in Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Free Report) insider John Humphrey acquired 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.77 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of A$77,929.62 ($51,269.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

