Insider Buying: Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Insider Buys A$77,929.62 in Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Free Report) insider John Humphrey acquired 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.77 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of A$77,929.62 ($51,269.49).
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lynas Rare Earths
- Stock Average Calculator
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Nio Stock Price Is On Track for Penny-Stock Status
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.