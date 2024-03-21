Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Buys $149,134.80 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $555.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

