Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Sells $303,300.00 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yoon Ah Oh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $199.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

