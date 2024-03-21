Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $134,584.77 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

