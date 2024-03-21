HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $124,990.74 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,772.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $44.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.15 million. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

