Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Director Purchases $289,000.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,605.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ribbon Communications Stock Performance
RBBN stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.
Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.
View Our Latest Report on RBBN
About Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ribbon Communications
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.