Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Director Purchases $289,000.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,605.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

RBBN stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,983,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 120,901 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 188,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 113,670 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

View Our Latest Report on RBBN

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.