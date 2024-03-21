Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $170,349.96 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $170,349.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,330,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,007,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 49,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $338,580.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $76,600.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 21,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $161,280.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $227,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 23,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $175,545.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 56,778 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $426,402.78.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,650 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $224,971.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 18,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $133,560.00.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $173.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.65 million. Research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,273,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

