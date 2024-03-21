Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan Acquires 65,300 Shares

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Core Scientific Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CORZ shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

