1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells $184,562.26 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $346,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $106,614.20.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $238.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

